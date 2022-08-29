A gas plant near the Redemption Camp at Mowe Bus Stop, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, has been gutted by fire.

According to reports, the explosion caused panic in the area as residents and workers at various institutions within the area had been running heater-skelter to keep safe.

A resident in the area, who gave her name simply as Bola, told Punch that the fire started around 10.30 am, adding that the plant exploded close to the camp and around the police station situated at the camp.

“We were indoors when we suddenly heard the explosion, and everybody ran out to know what was going on. As I speak to you, the location of the explosion is burning,” Bola said.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident to Punch.

He said, “We are already on our way and the location of the explosion that we got was Redeemed Camp, Mowe Bus Stop.”