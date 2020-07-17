Adebayo Obajemu

ETranzact Plc has notified the investing public of its Proposed Rights Issue of 4,666,666,667 Ordinary Shares of 50 Kobo Each at N1.50 Per Share on the Basis of Ten (10) New Ordinary Shares for Every Nine (9) Ordinary Shares Held.

A statement by the Head of Listings Regulation Department of NSE, Godstime Iwenekhai read thus:

“Further to our Market Bulletin of 25 March 2020, with reference number: NSE/RD/LRD/MB22/20/03/25, dealing members are hereby notified that eTranzact International Plc’s Rights Issue of Four Billion, Six Hundred and Sixty-Six Million, Six Hundred and Sixty-Six Thousand, Six Hundred and Sixty-Seven (4,666,666,667) ordinary shares of N0.50 each, at N1.50 per share on the basis of ten (10) new ordinary shares for every nine (9) ordinary shares held as at 25 March 2020, has opened for subscription”

Acceptance list opened on Tuesday, 14 July 2020. Acceptance list closes on Monday, 10 August 2020.