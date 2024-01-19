Eterna joins domestic distributors of Dangote fuel

Oil marketing giant, Eterna Plc, has joined the growing list of domestic sales distributors of Dangote Petroleum Refinery products, according to DailyTrust.

Other companies selected to sell refined petroleum products, in particular fuel produced by the $20 billion Dangote Refinery, to Nigerians are Conoil Plc, 11 Plc, Total Nigeria Plc, Ardova Plc, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, OVH Energy Marketing Limited, and NNPC Retail.

Eterna Plc, in a corporate disclosure signed by the Company Secretary, Mandella Golkus, said the appointment as one of the major distributors of Dangote domestic products in the country reinforced its commitment to improving product supply.

The Managing Director of Eterna Plc, Benjamin Nwaezeigwe, said, “This partnership with Dangote Energy is a reflection of our commitment to providing Nigerians with world-class energy solutions that meet their needs and expectations.”

Dangote Petroleum Refinery on January 12 commenced production of diesel and aviation fuel, after six million barrels of crude oil were delivered in six batches of one million barrels each to the plant.

