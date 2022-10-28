Enugu security heads vow to end kidnappings along Ugwogo-Opi road

Heads of security agencies in Enugu State have vowed to rid Ugwogo-Opi road of kidnappers terrorising the area.

Of recent, the location, which is the major route linking the University town of Nsukka and the state capital, has become a hotbed of kidnappers.

Few days ago, the gunmen abducted students returning to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka for academic purposes and have since demanded N300 million as ransom.

The security operatives heads, including General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Umar Musa; the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, the Director of Department of State Services (DSS) H.M Daluwa, the Garrison Commander, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. M.K Ibrahim, among others, were led to the kidnappers’ hideouts by the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for an assessment of the area.

Addressing newsmen during the on-the-spot assessment visit, the GOC, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Musa, who spoke on behalf of the other heads of security agencies in the state, confirmed that the perpetrators are purely kidnappers.

He assured the public that the combined team of security agencies is taking further steps into the bush to apprehend the perpetrators, rescue the victims and end the menace along the road.

“I assure you that we are going to go deep into the bush to pursue them and ensure they do not perpetrate more harm along the road,” he said.

Acknowledging the presence of Governor Ugwuanyi on the visit and his utmost commitment towards ending the security challenges being posed by the hoodlums along the Ugwogo-Opi road, the GOC assured the public that “these criminals will be fished out and they will be dealt with.”

Maj. Gen. Musa advised members of the public to report to the security agencies whenever there is any incident rather than rushing to social media, stressing that “news items on social media platforms are usually unconfirmed incidents and could send the wrong notion to the public.”

The GOC maintained that Enugu remains a peaceful state notwithstanding the unfortunate incidents along Ugwogo-Opi road, saying: “We are here; we have seen the deployment; this state is peaceful but once in a while you have criminals and I assure you that these criminals will be fished out and they will be dealt with.”

Earlier, Ugwuanyi visited the GOC 82 Division of the Nigeria Army in his office in Enugu where they met behind closed doors before they embarked on the assessment visit to the Ugwogo-Opi road with other heads of security agencies.