Enugu Police Deny Reports of Herdsmen Killing 25 Residents

The Enugu State Police Command has dismissed as false and misleading reports that claimed 25 people were recently killed by suspected herdsmen in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Police described the reports as sensational, mischievous, and an attempt to undermine ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the state.

Some media outlets had earlier reported that a series of violent attacks allegedly carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen had left at least 25 people dead and many others injured in farming communities, forcing residents to flee to neighboring Anambra and Kogi States.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said the claims were fabricated and lacked any basis in fact. He stressed that the names and incidents cited in the reports were invented and had no link to any verified events in the state.

“The report is speculative and lacks credibility, especially in its use of vague phrases like ‘at least’, which have no place in objective journalism,” Ndukwe stated.

He further quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, as condemning the spread of false information, warning that such reports only serve to cause unnecessary panic and confusion among the public.

“While we respect the role of the media in informing the public, we urge them to refrain from spreading baseless and misleading stories,” the CP said.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and urged the public to disregard the false reports while continuing to support the efforts of law enforcement agencies in the state.