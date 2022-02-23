Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has warned the people of the state against engaging in ritual killings, noting that anyone caught in the practice would face the full weight of the law.

Ritual killings have become prevalent in the country in recent years with Ogun being one of the worst affected states.

Abiodun who took to his twitter account @dabiodunMFR to issue the warning on Wednesday, said, “Let me warn again, for the umpteenth time that anybody caught engaging in ritual killings and other crimes will be made to face the wrath of the law.”

