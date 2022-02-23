Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has nominated Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha as new Deputy Governor of the state.

This follows the impeachment of Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau on Wednesday by the state House of Assembly.

The governor sent a letter to the state Assembly, seeking the screening of Nasiha.

Speaker of the House, Honourable Nasiru Muazu Magarya, read the governor’s letter at plenary on Wednesday.

First elected a senator in 2007, Nasiha currently represents Zamfara Central in the National Assembly.

He lost his seat to Senator Kabiru Marafa in 2011, but returned to the red chamber in 2019 when the Supreme Court voided the elections of the candidates of All Progressive Congress following their failure to conduct primaries in the state.