Soldiers are allegedly shooting at protesters at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State, according to reports reaching Business Hallmark.

Protesters say though a 24-hour curfew imposed by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu which was initially scheduled to commence by 4pm, was later shifted to 9pm, soldiers have been deployed and are currently shooting in the area.

Reports say at least four people have been killed. https://twitter.com/SERAPNigeria/status/1318621232053559297?s=20

Meanwhile, violence on Tuesday evening, erupted in the Sabon Geri area of Kano State, a part of the state inhabited by mostly Southerners.

Witnesses said the violence started when an angry mob attacked EndSARS protesters in the area and started burning houses, cars and other properties.

A witness, Jane, told our correspondent that some individuals had yesterday, warned residents against participating in the EndSARS protest today, Tuesday.

“Yesterday, a group of people were going about announcing that nobody should protest,” She said.

“They warned that there would be consequences if people came out to protest. But today, people came out and marched peacefully. However, the mob mobilized and unleashed attacks on the residents.

“As I speak with you, people have been killed.”

Details later….