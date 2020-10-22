BY EMEKA EJERE

Primero Transport Services (PTS) Ltd., operators of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Lagos, has lost over N100 million in six days due to the #EndSARS protests, management of the company disclosed.

Mr Mutiu Yekeen, the Head, Corporate Communications, PTS, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Wednesday.

This comes as suspected hoodlums set the company’s Oyingbo Terminal on Lagos Mainland on fire alongside a number of buses.

Yekeen said that the company recorded a lot of losses between October 16 and October 21, adding that the management was not currently operating at any level as the protest in Ikorodu has been hard on its operations.

The spokesperson said that the BRT stopped operation since Friday, and will continue to remain so following the curfew that is now in place across Lagos State.

“We are hoping something better will come out of the situation because, presently, the situation has impacted negatively on our business in terms of revenue generation.

“We have lost over N100 million in the last six days but we decided to stop operations to avoid damage to our vehicles and also for the safety of commuters as an organisation.“We value our customers more importantly; that is why we stopped operation due to volatility of the state especially in Ikorodu.

"If you listen to the news this morning, you will discover that people cannot travel from Ikorodu to any part of Lagos," he said.

Yekeen said the present situation in the country was having negative effect on its organisation while he prayed for peace in the country.