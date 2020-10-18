OBINNA EZUGWU

Leading Nigerian lender, FirstBank of Nigeria has denied stopping its staff from joining the ongoing protests for police reforms in the country, just as it said tweets making the rounds that its website was hacked as a result is untrue.

The bank which made the clarification in a statement on Saturday, said it continues to support quest for police reforms in the country.

“Our attention has been drawn to the tweet making the rounds on social media on shutting down the FirstBank website following a false tweet that the Bank prevented staff from joining the ongoing protests in the country,” the statement said.

“As the largest banking institution in Nigeria, it is not unlikely that we may be seen as a target in circumstances such as these. This is rather unfortunate as we believe far reaching reform is necessary and we have said as much on a number of occasions across our platforms.

“In the process of change, some pain will be borne by all and some anger may well be misdirected. We understand this as a part of the process of the struggle.

“We have a large staff strength and an even larger customer base who may be affected by any disruption and this would be a pity as a number are also contributing in many ways to ensure that voices are heard and required action is taken.

“We have been consistent in our message on the need to end all brutality and carry out necessary reforms. We will continue to lend our voice accordingly.”