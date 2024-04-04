Electricity customers reach 12.12m in Q4 2023 – NBS

Total number of electricity customers in Nigeria hit 12.12 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, from 11.71 million in third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 3.46 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has said

On a year-on-year basis, customer numbers in the fourth quarter of 2023 rose by 9.59percent from 11.06 million reported in fourth quarter of 2022.

Similarly, prepaid metered customers stood at 5.61 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, indicating a decrease in the growth rate of 1.32 percent from 5.68 million recorded in the preceding quarter.

On year-on-year basis, this grew by 9.38 percent from the 5.13 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In addition, estimated billing customers during the quarter were 5.83 million, showing a decrease of 3.34 percent from 6.03 million in the third quarter of 2023. Similarly, on year-on-year basis, estimated customers also decreased by 1.73 percent in Q4 2023 from 5.93 million in Q4 2022.

Revenue collected by the electricity distribution companies or Discos during the period was N294.95 billion, up from N260.16 billion collected in Q3 2023. On year-on-year basis, revenue generated in the reference period rose by 26.96% from N232.32 billion recorded in Q4 2022.

Electricity supply grew to 6,432Gwh in Q4 2023 from 5,732 Gwh in the previous quarter. Similarly, electricity supply increased on year -on-year basis, rising by 14.64 percent compared to 5,611Gwh recorded in Q4 2022

