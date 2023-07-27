Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State Governor, and the daughter of former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, were named standing committees chairmen on Thursday.

Speaker Abbas Tajuddeen announced the 134 standing committees at the plenary.

While Ibori’s daughter was named Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), El-Rufai’s son was announced chairman, House on banking regulations.

Former Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, former House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Mukhtar Betara also emerged as chairmen of committees.

Ikenga Ugochinyere emerged as the chairman Petroleum Resources (Downstream) while Alhassan Ado Doguwa emerged as the Chairman Petroleum Resources (Upstream).

Kabir Alhassan Rurum emerged as the chairman, House Committee on Aviation, while Abdulmumini Jibrin got Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi, who was House Committee chairman on works in the 9th Assembly, is now the chairman on Appropriations.

Betara, who headed the Committee on Appropriations in the 9th House now heads the House Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Yusuf Adamu Gagdi retained the Chairmanship of House Committee on Navy alongside Leke Abejide who also retained his House Committee on Customs and Excise.