By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has urged political gladiators to play according to the rules as the state election period approaches, just as he enjoined every citizen and resident of the state to eschew violence and anything capable of undermining the peaceful atmosphere reigning in the state.

The Governor spoke while addressing the Muslim Ummah shortly after the two Rakat Prayers at the Osogbo Central Eid Praying Ground.

Oyetola who enjoined Muslims to adhere strictly to the lessons and teachings of the festive period, said this Salah must be seen as a period of sobber reflection to jettison bad deeds and embrace the good ones.

He urged politicians and the electorates to see the forthcoming election as another opportunity to exercise their civic responsibility and not as a season to foment trouble and wreak havoc on the good people of the state, saying such an act could jeopardise the gains of the security and safety measures being put in place in the State.

“We thank Almighty Allah that has given us the opportunity to witness today. My Sallah message is that we should always be grateful to God. We should keep to the promises we made. That is the essence of the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir that we are celebrating today.

“I want to enjoin our people to ensure that the election is peaceful. We should not engage in any violence. Election is not a do-or-die affair. Our State is known for peace and we must maintain that feat. I believe by the grace of Almighty Allah, I will be reelected come July 16 governorship election in our State.

“I expect the security agencies to live up to expectations. If one knows he is the one people want, why must he engages in violence? It is supposed to be the Will of the people.

“I want to enjoin everybody, all the players, to please ensure we maintain peace. We don’t want any political party to unleash violence on the people. I have seen a pocket of violence here and there by the opposition parties particularly. I don’t want to mention names, but we know that is not good enough. I expect the security agencies to live up to their expectations and deal with it decisively”, Oyetola said.

Earlier in his sermon, Chief Imam of Osogboland, Sheikh Musa Animasahun, charged Muslims across the state and the nation to always adhere strictly to the lessons and practices of Eid-el-Kabir as taught by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The cleric also implored the Muslim Ummah to continue to obey the commandments of God and live worthy a life by being their brother’s keepers.

Sheikh Animasahun said: ” We should remember that death is inevitable. We should remember the last day and we should be conscious of the judgement day. Our deeds and conducts must be guided and guarded by His words and we must see the world and things therein as ephemeral.

“We must put death afront our minds, and as we are approaching the election week, it is incumbent on us as good citizens to conduct ourselves peacefully. We must allow peace to reign. We must all have it at the back of our minds that it is God that ordains leaders

“We should not sell our votes. We have approached and held meetings with the concerned electoral authorities such as security, religious leaders, INEC officials on the need for them to allow peace to reign”, he added.