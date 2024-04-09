Connect with us

Eid-El-Fitr: FG extends public holiday to Thursday

 

The Federal Government has extended public holiday to Thursday, April 11, 2024, to commemorate Eid-El-Fitr.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishetu Ndayako, shared on the ministry’s X account on Tuesday.

The statement said, “The Federal Government has approved Thursday, April 11, 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid -El-Fitr.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while congratulating the Muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.”

Saudi Arabia has said on Monday that the crescent of Shawwal has not been sighted, indicating that the fasting will continue on Tuesday.

It also added that the Eid-El-Fitr would hold on Wednesday, April 10 to mark the beginning of the new Islamic month.

The Federal Government had earlier Sunday declared Tuesday and Wednesday, April 9 and 10, 2024, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

