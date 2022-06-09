Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, plotted to arrest Siminialayi Fubara, PDP governorship candidate for Rivers State, but were stopped by his supporters.

The incident took place at the Port Harcourt International Airport as the plane that brought Fubara and other PDP chieftains who had accompanied him to Abuja to receive his certificate of return landed.

The EFCC operatives, it was gathered, moved to effect Fubara’s arrest, but some youths believed to be his supporters allegedly resisted the officials.

The anti corruption had declared Fubara, the immediate past accountant general of Rivers and three other top state government officials wanted over alleged N117 billion fraud.

After the drama at the airport, Fubara proceeded to the state party secretariat where he addressed party supporters and stakeholders.

Reacting to the attack, the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that the operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the EFCC were prevented from arresting Fubara.

He said armed thugs assaulted operatives of the commission who demonstrated commendable restraint under extreme provocation.

He condemned what he described as the blatant attempt to obstruct justice, warning that the commission’s civility should not be taken for granted