EFCC nabs 43 suspected internet fraudsters in Nasarawa
Tinubu dispatches delegation to Niger as floods claim 151 lives

Gateway Games: 21 Kano athletes perish in road crash

Tanzania’s Online Freedoms Under Threat Ahead of 2025 Elections, Rights Groups Warn

18 escape unhurt as bus goes Up in flames in Rivers

Outrage in Ibadan as Senator moves to seize land meant for Africa’s first university for the deaf

42-year-old cleric to die by hanging for killing his client in Osun

SSG felicitates Gov. Abiodun at 65, hails transformational leadership

EFCC nabs 22-year-old alleged internet fraudster who harvested N5bn turnover In two-year

Immigration nabs fleeing Enugu native doctor wanted for kidnapping, ritual killing

EFCC nabs 43 suspected internet fraudsters in Nasarawa

Published

18 mins ago

on

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has disclosed the arrest of 43 individuals suspected of engaging in internet-related fraud.

The operation was executed on Friday by the operatives in the Toto area of Nasarawa State.

According to the Commission, the arrests came on the heels of credible and actionable intelligence which linked the suspects to a series of fraudulent activities conducted online.

The intelligence led to a coordinated crackdown, during which a number of electronic devices and other items believed to be proceeds or tools of cybercrime were confiscated.

The EFCC announced the development in a post shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.

The disclosure was accompanied by images showing the suspects as well as various recovered items, which include mobile devices, motorcycles, and computing equipment.

Items seized during the raid comprised 64 mobile phones, among them several high-end brands such as iPhones and Samsung models, an iPad, four laptop computers, and five motorcycles.

The statement partly read,”Officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, May 30, 2025, arrested 43 suspected internet fraudsters in Toto, Nasarawa State.

“Their arrest followed actionable intelligence which linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

“Items recovered from them include five motorcycles, 64 mobile phones, four laptop computers and an iPad.”

The Commission further noted that investigations are underway to ascertain the full extent of the suspects’ involvement in cybercrime networks.

It noted that once investigations are completed, the individuals in custody would be formally charged .

