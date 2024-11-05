Connect with us

EFCC arrests Ifeanyi Okowa over N1.3trn derivation fund
Published

1 hour ago

on

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has reportedly arrested Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, former governor of Delta State over alleged misappropriation of N1.3 trillion from the 13 percent derivation fund between 2015 and 2023.

Okowa was taken into custody on Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, when he reported to the EFCC’s Port Harcourt Directorate following an invitation from investigators handling his case.

EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale confirmed Okowa’s arrest but declined further comments.

