EFCC Arraigns Bankers, Others Over Alleged ₦8.5bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned three bank officials and four others before the Federal High Court in Lagos over their alleged involvement in a fraudulent scheme totaling ₦8.5 billion.

The bankers — Samuel Ihechukwu Asiegbu, Fabian Onyeimachi, and Kingsley Ejim Kelechi — were arraigned alongside Hannah Okunlola Adesokan, Hamza Zakariya, Achionu Ubaku, and Sunday Osademe on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretence.

In a statement issued on Monday, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said the defendants allegedly manipulated internal banking systems and tampered with sensitive data in January 2025, resulting in a financial loss of ₦8,568,090,500 to the bank.

The commission accused the defendants of conspiring with others still at large to carry out fraudulent transactions for personal gain. Their actions, the EFCC said, contravened Section 27(1)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

All seven defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read in court.

Following the plea, EFCC counsel Aso Peters urged the court to fix a trial date and remand the accused in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

However, the defence counsel for Hannah Okunlola requested that she be held in EFCC custody due to concerns about her health.

Presiding judge, Justice Daniel Osiagor, granted the prosecution’s prayer and adjourned the matter to June 6, 2025, for commencement of trial.

He ordered that five of the defendants be remanded in the custody of the NCoS, while Kingsley Ejim Kelechi was permitted to remain on existing bail conditions. Okunlola was directed to remain in EFCC custody pending further proceedings.