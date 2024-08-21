Connect with us

Business

Edo Refinery gets licence to begin operations
Advertisement

Business

Chinese firm confiscates Nigeria’s guest houses in UK, to sell for $2.2m

Business

Abuja Area Council demands N40,000 community levy from businesses

Business

Failure of NNPC to supply our members reason for fuel scarcity - IPMAN

Business

DMO offers $50m FGN bond for subscription at $1,000 per unit

Business

H1'2024: MTN Group suffers substantial loss over naira devaluation

Business

Dangote Refinery to begin petrol rollout September

Business

Kenya to reintroduce some unpopular tax measures to raise $1.2bn

Business

NNPC gets Tinubu’s approval to use federation’s dividends to pay fuel subsidy - Report

Business

FG overrules CBN over cap on Ways and Means

Business

Edo Refinery gets licence to begin operations

Published

46 mins ago

on

Edo Refinery gets licence to begin operations

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has issued an operational licence to Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited, Ologbo, Edo state.

Farouk Ahmed, chief executive officer (CEO) of NMDPRA, handed the certificate to AIPCC Energy Limited, the parent company of Edo refinery on Tuesday.

Ahmed handed over the operational licence to Segun Okeni, the refinery’s head of technical operations.

News continues after this Advertisement

Speaking during the handover, Farouk commended the company for achieving the feat and enjoined the firm to do more.

Responding on behalf of AIPCC Energy, Okeni said the company would continue to make contributions to the petroleum refinery and gas processing subsector.

According to him, AIPCC is developing three other projects and one of such would be completed in the next year.

Okeni said the operational licence is the final stage of approval from the regulatory authority, and this implies that the plant can now fully operate as a refinery.

“It starts from licence to establish, licence to construct, approval to introduce hydrocarbon, pre-commissioning and commissioning, operate the refinery for some time to ensure it can do so and finally the licence to operate LTO,” he said.

Okeni said the refinery is finalising plans with a domestic oil company to access crude oil for optimal production capacity.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *