Nigeria’s pioneering fintech group, E-Settlement (E-SL) has said it is pleased to announce it has received its ISO/IEC 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

The ISMS applies to all information, systems, processes, and people handling, improving, and protecting E-SL and its clients’ trusted data. The certification validates E-SL’s information handling and data security processes and supports E-SL’s client-facing business functions and internal infrastructure.

The ISO/IEC 27001 certification is the authoritative international standard for information security and enables organisations to maintain fortified assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by third parties. As such, the certified audit of E-SL approves the group’s framework to uphold best practice and consists of three pillars: confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

As a testament to E-SL’s commitment to safeguarding consumer data against exposure to privacy breaches and threats, including cybercrime, the group has conducted several external and internal audits and penetration assessments. Further, E-SL has upgraded its authentication and data management systems to protect consumer data from improper use. As a result, the group will be convening industry peers in Nigeria’s fintech space to build a knowledge base, transfer skills and strengthen data security – to combat data misuse.

Commenting on the group’s ambitions to advocate for data security and privacy protection in Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem, Olaoluwa Awoojodu, CEO, E-SL, said: “E-Settlement group’s achieving the leading international standard will bolster our ISMS and is an inflexion point that marks our objective for onward growth. We are devoted to building a robust agent network and e-payment solutions that enable companies and communities to grow confidently – their way. As we expand our network and our customer base, our ability to broaden financial inclusion in Africa will be measured by how far we can foster a climate of sustainable, credible, and transparent data and privacy protection for our clients, partners and the ecosystem.”

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!