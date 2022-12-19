DSS 'withdraws' personnel from Gov Adeleke

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has disclosed that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) attached to him have been withdrawn due to rivalry with men of Nigeria Police.

Adeleke, through his spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, attributed the alleged withdrawal of the operatives to the rivalry between men of the DSS and the Police.

But a socio-political group, Osun Shall Rise Again (OSRA), in a statement through its Secretary and Chairman, Saheed Bakare and Lanre Akeju, said DSS operatives were withdrawn from the governor for insulting them despite attempts by the DSS headquarters to stop him from disrespecting its men.

The group said Governor Adeleke had been begging the DSS leadership for reinstatement of the operatives, promising not to disrespect them again.

OSRA said: “It is unfortunate that Governor Adeleke’s unguarded utterances have made DSS to withdraw its personnel from him. Despite that a top official of the department called to caution the governor, they (Adeleke and his sister) insulted the officers. The development angered the DSS headquarters and after making contacts, they decided to withdraw their personnel.

“After the withdrawal, the governor pleaded with the DSS command for another chance. He is expected in Abuja on Monday (today), where he will explain himself and reassure the DSS that he can be trusted with their officers.”