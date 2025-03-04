The Global South Alliance (GSA) has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Digital Library during RightsCon in Taipei, Taiwan.

The pioneering project, according to a statement from Paradigm Initiative, systematically documents and organizes over 5,000 resources from civil society organizations in the Global South dedicated to advancing digital rights. Users can explore the library by various topics, including critical themes like the G20 and the Digital Global Compact.

Founded in 2023 by a coalition of leading organizations—including Aapti Institute, Data Privacy Brasil, Paradigm Initiative, Asociación por los Derechos Civiles (ADC), Fundación Internet Bolivia, Derechos Digitales, Bolo Bhi, Center for Communication Governance, Digital Rights Foundation, KICTANET, CIPESA, Pollicy and Research ICT Africa—the Global South Alliance brings together NGOs committed to the promotion of digital rights. The Alliance’s mission is to strengthen civil society networks and enhance coordinated global engagement, fostering mutual learning and advocacy from a Global South perspective.

The GSA is guided by two core principles: challenging inequalities and asymmetries by tackling visa discrimination, financial barriers, and governmental repression affecting civil society, while simultaneously raising collective voices by coordinating efforts in international processes such as the Global Digital Compact and addressing key policy issues like digital public infrastructure, digital IDs, AI regulation, and data-driven public policies.

Coordinated by the GSA Steering Committee and supported by the National Endowment for Democracy, the Digital Library is designed to serve as a central hub for knowledge exchange. It actively shares a diverse array of online materials—from podcasts and videos to written documents—facilitating collaboration and cooperation among Global South organizations engaged in digital rights advocacy.

Expansion of the Alliance

Advertisement

To further strengthen the Alliance, GSA invites organizations to express their interest in joining the network by completing the application form available until April 24, 2025. Please note that submission of the form does not guarantee membership.

Membership Criteria:

Type: Must be a non-profit organization, think tank, or collective.

Location/Composition: Located in the Global South or composed predominantly of leaders from the Global South, with a demonstrated record of advancing digital rights.

Advertisement

Commitment: Ability to attend at least one meeting per month (online).

Values: Must adhere to principles of solidarity, democracy, and the defense of digital rights.

For 2025, the Alliance plans to welcome 13 new members, reaching a total of 26 organizations. New memberships will be allocated evenly among three regions: Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The Secretariat of the Global South Alliance will be conducted by Data Privacy Brasil in 2025, after a one year work conducted by Paradigm Initiative.

The Global South Alliance said it will continue to work on the Global Digital Compact, the WSIS+20 review process, the agenda of AI regulation in the G20 and datafication and democracy issues.

The Alliance also plans meetings during DRIF and the Internet Governance Forum in 2025.