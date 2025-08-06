Nigeria has lost one of its brightest lights in journalism, gender equity, and democratic advocacy. Dr. Doyinsola Hamidat Abiola. She was a pioneering journalist, media executive, and wife of the late Chief MKO Abiola.

Doyin passed away at the age of 82, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of Nigerians, especially women.

Dr. Doyin Abiola was the first woman to become Editor-in-Chief of a national newspaper in Nigeria, and the first woman to serve as Managing Director of a daily newspaper, an extraordinary feat in a male-dominated industry and at a time when few women could aspire to such leadership roles.

Her journey through journalism was not only defined by excellence, but by groundbreaking achievements, resilience, and an unyielding commitment to truth, fairness, and justice.

Born in 1943, Dr. Abiola carved her path from humble beginnings with remarkable determination. She studied English and Drama at the University of Ibadan, graduating in 1969.

Her career in media began at the Daily Sketch, where she gained public attention for her popular column, Tiro, which explored social and gender issues with candour and insight. Her writing was fearless, her voice unmistakably confident—an early indication of the bold leadership she would later offer the Nigerian press.

She proceeded to the United States in 1970 to pursue advanced studies, earning a Ph.D. in Communications and Political Science from New York University in 1979. This academic foundation laid the groundwork for her blend of editorial brilliance and analytical depth.

Upon returning to Nigeria, she joined the Daily Times, quickly rising through the ranks to become Group Features Editor. She would later join the editorial board of the paper, collaborating with media giants like Stanley Macebuh, Dele Giwa, and Amma Ogan. Her talent, intelligence, and work ethic earned her widespread respect across the journalistic community.

But it was her work at the National Concord that solidified her place in Nigerian media history. In 1980, she became the paper’s pioneer daily editor. Just six years later, she was appointed Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the entire Concord Group, overseeing multiple newspaper titles including Weekend Concord, Sunday Concord, Business Concord, and more.

At its height, the Concord Group published as many as 14 titles under her stewardship. She led with vision, discipline, and a rare blend of warmth and firmness.

Under her leadership, the National Concord became a voice for the people, championing causes, holding the government to account, and giving voice to those often ignored by the mainstream press. Her editorial decisions were thoughtful and impactful, rooted in a deep understanding of Nigeria’s complex socio-political fabric.

Dr. Abiola’s contributions went far beyond journalism. She was a steadfast advocate for gender equality, opening doors for women in leadership and newsroom management. Her career served as a masterclass in perseverance, brilliance, and quiet defiance in the face of systemic barriers. She mentored young women, encouraged journalists to be ethical and courageous, and used her platform to speak truth to power.

Her personal life, too, intersected profoundly with the nation’s political history. As one of the wives of Chief MKO Abiola – the widely acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election – Dr. Abiola found herself at the center of Nigeria’s most critical democratic struggle.

During her husband’s campaign and the aftermath of the annulled election, Doyin did not sit on the sidelines. She mobilized media forces, directed coverage, and used the Concord platform to highlight the injustice of the annulment. Even when the military junta clamped down on the Concord Group, she stood firm. Her voice remained unwavering in the call for democratic restoration, making her not just a media icon, but a soldier of democracy.

In his heartfelt tribute, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described her as “an Amazon and an icon in Nigerian journalism… a soldier of democracy.” He praised her for breaking gender barriers and for her “integrity, tenacity, hard work, commitment to excellence, and dedication to public good and democratic governance.”

Tinubu also recalled her role in the political mobilization during MKO Abiola’s campaign and after the election was annulled. “She did not stand aside,” the President said. “Despite the military junta shutting down the Concord Group, she also joined the fray, demanding the validation of the election.”