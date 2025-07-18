Don’t visit Edo without my permission; your security not guaranteed, Okpebholo threatens Peter Obi

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has cautioned Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, insisting he must obtain security clearance before visiting the state again.

Okpebholo, who issued the warning on Friday while receiving Hon. Marcus Onobun, the last remaining opposition federal lawmaker from Edo, into the All Progressives Congress (APC), criticised Obi’s July 7 visit to Benin City, where the former Anambra governor donated ₦15 million to St. Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences.

“That man who claims he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped ₦15 million. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed. For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance,” Okpebholo declared, linking Obi’s visit to a resurgence of violence in the state.

The governor described Onobun’s defection to APC as “the final nail in the coffin” of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, boasting that the ruling party now holds firm control of the state.

“We are not lobbying anyone to join APC; they are coming because they see the results of our governance. In 2027, 2.5 million votes from Edo are guaranteed for President Bola Tinubu. Last week, we finally buried the PDP in Edo State,” Okpebholo said.

He further accused key opposition figures of corruption and mismanagement, alleging that some were responsible for abandoned infrastructure projects and rising insecurity.

“Some of them stole railway funds. Some were Senate Presidents for years but could not build roads to their villages. Some sold Nigeria’s assets and even ushered in Boko Haram and kidnappers. These same people now want to form new parties — today SDP, tomorrow ADC, next ADA. We do not need insecurity merchants,” the governor stated.

Acting Deputy State Chairman of APC, Sylvester Aigboboh, described Onobun’s defection as a “major boost” for the party ahead of a crucial senatorial rerun election next month.

Onobun, who represents Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency, said his move to the APC was both “ideological and strategic.

“I led the campaign for an Esan governor. Now that we have one, I cannot remain in the opposition. I have seen what Governor Okpebholo is doing; Edo people have seen it. I am back home to support him so that our people can get more,” he said.

Onobun was accompanied by several former APC members who had defected with him to the PDP. Political observers describe their return as a significant consolidation of APC’s strength ahead of future elections in the state.