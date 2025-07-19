Governor Adeleke’s allies move to APC ahead of planned defection

Rumours of a looming defection by Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have intensified as key members of his political camp begin to switch allegiance.

Top PDP legislators in the state, including Senator Francis Fadahunsi, Senator Olubiyi Ajagunla, and Hon. Sanya Omirin, have reportedly dumped the party and are set to formally join the APC in the coming days.

According to insider sources, the defections are part of a strategic move to “test the waters” ahead of the governor’s own switch.

> “You will witness a series of defections into the APC before the governor makes his official move,” one source told our reporter. “This is all part of the game. The governor’s team makes it appear like a political battle, but in reality, Fadahunsi and others were sent ahead to prepare the ground. The current resignations are meant to condition the public for the governor’s eventual defection.”

Attempts to obtain confirmation from the Commissioner for Information, Kolapo Alimi, were unsuccessful, as he was unavailable for comment. Likewise, repeated calls to the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, went unanswered, with his phone number switched off.

Further investigations, however, indicate that Governor Adeleke has been holding a series of high-level meetings in Abuja and Lagos to finalise the terms of his defection to the ruling APC.