Don’t set Osun on fire, CSO warns PDP, APC

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC), has warned politicians, especially some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to desist from any conduct or utterances capable of setting the state on fire.

According to OCSC in a statement by its Chairman, Com. Waheed Lawal, both the APC and PDP are hitting up the polity, an indication that either or both of them are up to some sinister move to truncate the peace of the state.

The coalition cautioned political actors not to play politics with security of the state, noting that there have been rise in political related killings and attack since the conclusion of July 16 governorship election.

It said the exchange of words through press release by both APC and PDP showed that the two parties, if not cautioned, are capable of jeopardising the peace of the state for political gains or score.

The OCSC called on security agencies in the state not to fold their arms and watch the two dominant political parties turning Osun into theatre of war.

The release partly reads: “Our organisation has been following events arising from the aftermath of the July 16, 2022 governorship election. The exchange of words and threats by politicians, especially some members of the APC and PDP shows that they are up to sinister move.

“These politicians should be cautioned on their selfish plots to destabilise the state. Their conduct and utterances is a recipe for anarchy. Osun has had enough of political attacks and killings; our politicians should not turn the state to theatre of war.

“Osun is known and regarded as one of the most peaceful states in the country, but the seeming recent political attacks and killing of innocent citizens of the state are far from the Omoluabi ethos the state is known for.

“From observation and reports, the recent killings in the state is not unconnected with political interests among political parties. This is worrisome and must stop.

“It is heartbreaking that Osun which hitherto does not condone nor harbour criminality is gradually becoming a dreadful state.

Sadly, we have recorded over three killings and attacks in just one month. These are the ones we are aware of, not to talk of the ones that were not known to the public.

“As a reputable organization that is responsive to its society and keen on pursuing peaceful atmosphere free from oppression and human rights violation, we will not keep mute over these matters and allow oppression to flourish.

“It is in view of this that we demand the immediate intervention of the Inspector-General of Police and other head of security agencies to investigate these unfortunate incidents, prosecute the perpetrators and forestall future occurrences.

“We also want to appeal to the APC and PDP leaders, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the Governor-elect, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, to caution their members and supporters against causing trouble in the state.”