Amid increasing attacks in communities in Plateau State by criminal elements identified as herdsmen, the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on Monday warned residents against taking the law into their hands in the guise of self-defence.

Maj. Ishaku Takwa, the Media Officer of the task force gave the warning in a statement issued in Jos.

Members of the Plateau State House of Assembly had at the weekend, called on residents to defend themselves against the killers since according to them, the security agents have failed to stop the killings.

However, Takwa faulted what he called consistent call on residents of the state to defend themselves, saying such calls would escalate the security challenges bedevilling the state.

“We have noted several reports in the media by some highly placed individuals calling on law-abiding citizens of Plateau to resort to defending themselves in the face of the security challenge experienced in the state,” he said.

“We wish to assure the good people of the state that OPSH is committed to protecting lives and property of all.

“We have improved on our responses to distress calls and several attacks were prevented from happening lately.

“These successes were possible due to the trust and provision of timely and credible information from the good people of the state.

“We, therefore, urge law-abiding citizens of the state not take laws into their hands but to continue to provide us with such information to enable us to protect communities from attacks,’’ he stated.

The media officer also urged citizens of the state to continue to give support to security agencies toward restoring lasting peace and security in the state.

Takwa also advised the people to shun violence, hatred and tolerate one another for peace to reign.