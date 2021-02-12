Adebayo Obajemu

The Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria has offered for subscription by auction and is authorized to receive applications for the following bonds:

N50 billion, maturing in March 2027 at the rate of 16.2884%.

N50 billion, maturing in March 2035 at the rate of 12.50%.

N50 billion, maturing in July 2045 offered at the rate of 9.80%.

Auction date is on February 17, 2021. The settlement date is on February 19, 2021

UNITS OF SALE:

N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N50,001,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter.

INTEREST RATE:

For re-openings of previously issued bonds, (where the coupon is already set), successful bidders will pay a price corresponding to the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the volume being auctioned, plus any accrued interest on the instrument