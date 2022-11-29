By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Ruling Houses in Iree, Boripe Local Government have appealed to the new Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke to ignore the politicians working hard to mislead him for selfish interest on the appointment of the Aree of Iree stool, saying the town is cool and calm without any form of violence.

The ruling houses said the aspiration of the people of Iree was to have a King that would preside over the affairs of the town with fear of God and the love of the community which God has provided for the town with the installation of Oba Ademola Rapheal Oluponle.

A statement signed by the Head of Oyekun Ruling House, Iree, Pa Micheal Fajinmi on behalf of five ruling houses, said Iree community is peaceful and orderly and urged Governor Adeleke to allow the town to enjoy the breath of the fresh air with the new King.

According to him, some individuals particularly few Kingmakers are working tirelessly to make the throne vacant permanently with a view to be in control perpetually, appealing to the Governor not to sheild them with the recent Executive Order that the palace should not be occupied.

Pa Micheal also called the attention of the Governor to the ongoing litigations before an Ikirun High Court presided over by Justice I O Adeleke which established that no court order or process was abused as at November 7, 2022 when the Aaree of Iree was appointed.

The statement read in part, “We congratulate his Exellency Senator Ademola Adeleke as the 6th Executive Governor of the state and we pray for a successful tenure, it is in this spirit of love and solidarity that the ruling houses in Iree respectfully draw your attention to your recently Executive order in respect of Aree of Iree throne.

“We understand your fear as the Chief Security Officer of the state about likely crisis or threat of such, but we are confidently saying that since November 7, 2022 that God has enthroned Oba Ademola Oluponnle, Iree has been cool and calm even without the aid of security agencies which give credence to the fact that Oba Oluponle is the choice of the people.”

“In the last 20 days, no single protest in any part of Iree and people have been rejoicing in the nooks and crannies of the town, we challenge anyone to contradict this. Your Excellency, you can also send delegation to the town to verify this wide acceptability. Over 16 people contested for the stool and definitely only one person will emerge.

“Oba Oluponnle has emerged and those who are not satisfied are already in court, they are the one creating the impression of tension which does not exist in Iree, Aaree of Iree has been moving from markets to other strategic places in Iree with loud ovations.”

“We therefore appeal to the governor to review the Executive Order not to cause any crisis in the town and allow judiciary to complete his process as those who are dissatisfied are already in court to seek redress.”

Meanwhile, the youths in the town have also made similar appeal to Gov Adeleke, saying that Oba Ademola is the choice of the majority and urged the governor to review the Executive order in the interest of the peace of the town.

Two youth leaders, Oyerinde Fatai and Afolabi Kazeem said the youths of the town are comfortable with the king and Iree has been peaceful in the last 20 days.