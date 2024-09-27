Connect with us

Nation

Detained journalist, Isaac Bristol granted bail
Advertisement

Nation

Enugu govt vows action as two die in masquerade attacks

Nation

Akwa Ibom First Lady, Patience Umo Eno is dead

Nation

Five Offa robbery suspects sentenced to death

Nation

EFCC files fresh N110bn fraud charges against Yahaya Bello

Nation

No more farming on cattle routes, grazing reserves, Katsina gov declares

Nation

Female soldier dismissed after accusing superior of sexual harassment urges Army to publish investigation outcome

Education in Nigeria Nation

Strike: ASUU gives FG 14-day ultimatum

Nation

Paradigm Initiative reaffirms commitment to Global Digital Compact implementation

Nation

Gov Adeleke inaugurates over N260m ICT, classroom facilities in Osun community

Nation

Detained journalist, Isaac Bristol granted bail

Published

11 hours ago

on

Detained journalist, Isaac Bristol granted bail

Detained investigate journalist and whistleblower, Isaac Bristol Tamunobifiri, accused of being behind popular X handle, PIDOM Nigeria, has been granted N5m bail.

Bristol was arraigned on Friday, September 27, on nine-count charge bordering on illegal access to restricted data brought against him by the Inspector-General of Police at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The police also accused him of raising funds to sponsor cyberterrorism.

News continues after this Advertisement

On Friday, September 27, rights activist and #RevolutionNow convener Omoyele Sowore shared an update on Twitter, announcing: “Isaac Bristol granted Bail! @PIDOMNIGERIA #FREEPIDOMNIGERIANOW.”

Details subsequently…

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *