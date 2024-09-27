Detained journalist, Isaac Bristol granted bail

Detained investigate journalist and whistleblower, Isaac Bristol Tamunobifiri, accused of being behind popular X handle, PIDOM Nigeria, has been granted N5m bail.

Bristol was arraigned on Friday, September 27, on nine-count charge bordering on illegal access to restricted data brought against him by the Inspector-General of Police at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The police also accused him of raising funds to sponsor cyberterrorism.

On Friday, September 27, rights activist and #RevolutionNow convener Omoyele Sowore shared an update on Twitter, announcing: “Isaac Bristol granted Bail! @PIDOMNIGERIA #FREEPIDOMNIGERIANOW.”

Details subsequently…

