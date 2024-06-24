Connect with us

Business

Despite concerns, Nigeria's fed govt defends approval of GMO maize
Advertisement

Business

Sustainable finance has the potential to create $2.6trn market - SEC

Business

Further MPR hike could be detrimental to Nigeria's economic growth - Investment banker

Business

NEITI seeks stakeholders support to deepen reforms in extractive sector

Business

FG boosts foreign reserves by $5m with first gold sale

Business

IOCs sabotaging us by manipulating crude oil prices, Dangote Refinery cries out

Business

Ikeja Electric tops as DisCos grow revenue by 17% to N291bn in Q1 2024 - NBS

Business

Nigerians to face more economic hardship as govt plans further policy reforms

Business

Crypto: Coins tapping craze grips Nigerian youths

Business

GTCO rated as strongest banking brand in Nigeria

Business

Despite concerns, Nigeria’s fed govt defends approval of GMO maize

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Despite concerns, Nigeria's fed govt defends approval of GMO maize

 

Nigeria’s National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has defended its approval of TELA Maize, said to be a GMO variety, assuring Nigerians of their safety when consuming despite concerns about impact on long term farming.

Gloria Ogbaki, the Head, Information and Public Relations at NBMA said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She said the agency’s attention had been drawn to concerns being raised by Nigerians following the approval and launch of TELA maize in the country.

News continues after this Advertisement

“NBMA wishes to state that the safety and health of Nigerians are of topmost importance, we will not compromise on this,” she said.

“We take into serious cognisance the concerns of Nigerians because maize is a staple crop which is of great importance to the country.

“NBMA is committed to ensuring transparency, safety and unbiased decision-making concerning genetically modified organisms,” she said.

Ogbaki said that the agency conducted a proper risk assessment and analysis of TELA maize to ensure that it was safe for human consumption.

She said that the risk assessment for TELA maize was thoroughly conducted by experts and scientists from academia and other relevant agencies.

The NBMA information officer said that experts from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Standard Organisation of Nigeria, and Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service participated in the certification process.

She further listed the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, National Agricultural Seed Council and some university research centres as part of the process.

“They worked with our internal review process and confirmed that TELA maize meets safety standards.

“We urge Nigerians to remain calm and trust in the rigorous evaluation process. TELA maize has been approved based on scientific evidence, its benefits to farmers are significant,” she said.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *