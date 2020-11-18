Members of the National Assembly from the Ebonyi State under the umbrella of Ebonyi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Assembly caucus, have berated the governor of the state, Engr Dave Umahi over his decision to dump the party for the All Progressive Congress.

The National Assembly members who rose from a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, said it was unfortunate that Umahi who was appointed chairman of the PDP in the state and later made deputy governor as well as elected governor for two terms under the party’s platform, would claim that the party had not done well for him and the Southeast zone.

The lawmakers in a communique read by Senator Sam Egwu, said all the three senators and five House of Representatives members from the state remain proud members of the PDP.

“We the undersigned members of the Ebonyi State National Assembly caucus wish to address our fellow PDP members and other well-meaning Nigerians, that the detection of the governor of Ebonyi State from the PDP to the APC, for the sake of clarity, to say that not a single member of the Ebonyi State PDP caucus of National Assembly is defecting to the APC,” Egwu said.

“The three senators and five House of Representative members remain proud card carrying members of the People’s Democratic Party, the platform under which we contested and won elections in 2019.

“The major reason given by Umahi for defecting from the PDP to the APC is now in the public domain, which is that the PDP has not been fair to the people of the Southeast and on the issue of zoning presidency and vice presidency.

“While we support that it is the turn of the South East to fly the presidential flag of any of the major political parties come 2023, we consider it impolitic and unwise to give ultimatum and conditionalities in a bid to secure zoning to the South East.

“Indeed, if there is any Ebonyi person who ought to remain eternally grateful to the PDP, it is the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, a man who was appointed the Ebonyi State chairman of the PDP, made deputy governor of the PDP administration and was elected governor for two terms under the PDP.”