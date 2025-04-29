Death Toll Rises to 14 in Boko Haram Attack on Chibok Village as Church, Homes Razed

The death toll from Monday’s deadly Boko Haram attack on Kopl village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State has risen to 14, as more bodies were recovered from the scene of the massacre.

The assault, which took place around 6 p.m., targeted mourners gathered for final prayers in honour of a deceased community member.

The initial casualty figure released by Chibok LGA Chairman, Hon. Modu Mustapha, was seven. However, by Tuesday morning, Mustapha confirmed that the number of confirmed deaths had doubled, with fears that the figure may continue to rise as search efforts progress.

“I called you to inform you that the Boko Haram attack on Kopl village is more devastating than earlier reported. As of this morning, we have recovered 14 corpses, and the search is still ongoing,” Mustapha said in a phone interview. “The terrorists also razed a church and more than 10 residential houses, leaving the entire community displaced without any response from security forces.”

According to local sources, the armed insurgents stormed the village while residents were observing a mourning ritual, opening fire indiscriminately. Several individuals sustained gunshot wounds, and many survivors fled into the bush for safety. The injured were evacuated to Mubi General Hospital in neighbouring Adamawa State for urgent treatment.

The Kopl village tragedy came barely 24 hours after another gruesome incident in Borno State, where dozens of travellers were killed along the Gamboru Ngala–Kala Balge road after encountering an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by insurgents. Several survivors were critically injured in that explosion.

The renewed violence has sparked widespread alarm across Southern Borno Senatorial District. Reacting to the surge in attacks, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume described the situation as tragic and deeply alarming.

“This is getting beyond human comprehension,” Ndume said. “Just yesterday, I received reports of over 10 vigilantes being killed in another attack between Hawul in Borno and Garkida in Adamawa State.”

He decried the persistent lack of security presence in vulnerable communities, noting that within the last month, over 100 people had been killed in coordinated terrorist raids across several towns, including Sabon Gari, Izge, Kirawa, Pulka, Damboa, Askira Uba, and Chibok.

“My people are dying daily, and it seems no one is listening,” the senator lamented.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies have yet to issue an official statement on the Chibok incident. The Nigerian military and other security forces are under mounting pressure to address the escalating insurgency and protect communities still reeling from years of conflict.

