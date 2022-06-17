Davido on donation of $600,000 to orphanages in Nigeria

David Adeleke, alias Davido, popular Nigerian musician, has said he donated the monies he raised during his birthday last year, plus his own donation, totalling about $600,000 to orphanage homes because he loves to lift others.

Speaking with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, as he started his ‘We rise by lifting others’ tour.

Davido said that the situation in the world and his dad, Adedeji Adeleke, motivated him to donate the money.

“I started calling famous people. I was like, common you know, I made a hit song for you last year. I was like everybody that I have helped in one way or the other, that’s why this tour is called, We rise by lifting others,” he said.

“I was scared it came up to $600,000 and at this point, I’m like, can I keep this? “We know that so much is going on around the world and I was like I can’t be that insensitive and I spoke to my dad, who is my mentor and he said ‘You know you can’t keep that money.’ A lot of people were like, no keep it, you’ve done so much for the community.

“We decided to donate all $600,000 to orphanages around Nigeria. I woke up the next day, reflecting on my whole life and how God has blessed me. So we decided to donate all $600,000 to orphanages across the country.

“Just for accountability, it took months to disburse because we had to know which orphanage is real.

“Then I started getting tweets like ‘This dude kept the money.’ Because after that, I bought two more cars. I bought a Lamborghini…that was just my money, though.”