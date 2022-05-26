Dauda Lawal wins Zamfara PDP governoship ticket

Alhaji Dauda Lawal has been declared winner of Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)governorship ticket for the 2023 general elections.

Mr Adamu Maina, the Returning Officer for the primaries, declared the result in Gusau, saying that Lawal polled 431 votes to win the ticket.

Maina said Dr Ibrahim Shehu scored five votes to emerge second while Alhaji Wadatau Madawaki placed third with three votes.

Three aspirants, Alhaji Abubakar Nakwada, Alhaji Wadatau Madawaki and Dr Ibrahim Shehu had earlier withdrawn from the race, citing alleged irregularities.

However, Maina declined to accept their withdrawal, saying it was without formal notice.

He said Lawal had satisfied all the requirements of the Electoral Act 2022, as amended, as well as the party constitution.

”I, Adamu Maina, declare Alhaji Dauda Lawal, as the winner of the PDP primaries and flag bearer of the party in the 2023 governorship poll for Zamfara,” Maina said.

He described the process as peaceful, adding that it was supervised by the state Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Saidu Babura and other officials.