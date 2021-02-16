OBINNA EZUGWU

Africa’s richest man and chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has congratulated the director general of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as head of the global trade body, hailing it as well deserved.

Dangote who took to his twitter account @AlikoDangote to congratulate the former Finance Minister, expressed confidence in her ability to deliver on the job.

“Congratulations to Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first African and female DG

of World Trade Organisation,” he said.

“We are proud of your historic emergence and confident in your ability to rebuild the World Trade Organisation and enhance global trade and economic development.”