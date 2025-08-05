Dangote Group named Premier Partner for Intra-African Trade Fair 2025

The Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025) has announced Dangote Group as an Official Premier Partner for its fourth edition, set to take place in Algiers, Algeria, from September 4 to 10, 2025.

As one of Africa’s largest and most diversified industrial conglomerates, Dangote Group’s participation underscores its commitment to advancing intra-African trade and economic integration. With over 18 subsidiaries spanning sectors such as cement, fertilisers, petrochemicals, refined petroleum, sugar, salt, and logistics, the Group is expected to play a pivotal role in the success of the continent’s flagship trade event.

Organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union Commission and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, and hosted by the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, IATF2025 aims to accelerate cross-border trade and investment among African countries.

The week-long event will bring together more than 2,000 exhibitors from across the continent and beyond, showcasing goods and services, engaging in business-to-business meetings, and sharing vital market information. The fair is projected to generate over US$44 billion in trade and investment deals.

Welcoming the partnership, Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President of Intra-African Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Dangote Group as an Official Premier Partner of IATF2025. As a symbol of African industrial excellence, Dangote continues to reshape the continent’s economic narrative through transformative investments in manufacturing and infrastructure. Afreximbank is proud to have supported many of their landmark projects, including the Dangote Refinery and Fertiliser Plant.”

Mr. Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding & Communications Officer at Dangote Industries Limited, described the partnership as a continuation of a shared vision for African prosperity:

“Our collaboration with IATF reflects a deep commitment to Africa’s economic growth. Having witnessed the far-reaching impact of IATF2023, we are excited to build on that momentum as Premier Partner for IATF2025. This platform continues to create meaningful connections and unlock opportunities across the continent.”

He added that the partnership embodies a joint commitment to building a self-reliant and globally competitive Africa, where intra-African trade serves as a foundation for sustainable development and industrial growth.

Advertisement

Founded in Nigeria in 1978, Dangote Group has grown into one of Africa’s most influential conglomerates, driving large-scale investments across strategic sectors. With a focus on innovation, self-sufficiency, and regional integration, the Group has empowered millions, boosted job creation, and contributed significantly to infrastructure development and manufacturing capacity across the continent.

IATF2025 is expected to serve as a powerful platform for promoting trade, investment, innovation, and collaboration—advancing the African Union’s vision of a prosperous, integrated Africa.