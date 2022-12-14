The Dangote Group has won the ‘Overall Most Responsible Business’ Award at the 16th edition of the Sustainability, Entrepreneurship and Responsibility Awards (SERAS) held at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

Cement manufacturing giant, Dangote Cement Plc won an award for ‘The Best Company in Reporting & Transparency.

Dangote Sugar Refinery won the award of ‘Best Company in Food Security, while Dangote Salt Plc also known as NASCON Plc won an award for the ‘Best Company in Gender Equality / Women Empowerment’,

Commenting on the company’s remarkable performance at this year’s SERAS, Group Chief Branding & Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Anthony Chiejina stated thus:

“Dangote Industries Limited’s approach is focused on mainstreaming sustainable practices across the operations of the organisation. This underlines the importance that we attach to our people, communities and other key stakeholders.”