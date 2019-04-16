Dangote Flour propels Nigerian equity market to 0.85% gain

The Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) rebounded from yesterday’s negative sentiment to post a 0.85% gain, equivalent to a N94 billion increase in the Equity Market Capitalization.

The growth was impacted by price appreciation in DANGFLOUR, UBA, NESTLE and 18 others. Market breadth closed positive, recording 21 gainers against 10 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) gained 250.33 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.85% to close at 29,746.24 points. Similarly, Market Capitalization surged by N94.02 billion representing a growth of 0.85% to close at N11.17 trillion.

CHAMS emerged the top gainers while JOHNHOLT emerged as the top losers.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst which are; DANGFLOUR (+9.78%), ETERNA (+4.88%), UBA (+4.84%), NESTLE (+3.31%), FCMB (+2.76%), FBNH (+2.76%), ZENITHBANK (+1.95%), DANGSUGAR (+1.45%), GUARANTY (+1.42%), and ACCESS (+0.83%). (GTI)