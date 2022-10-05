Dallas, United States confers honorary citizenship on Peter Obi

Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has been conferred with the honorary citizenship of Dallas in the United States.

Eric Johnson, the Mayor of Dallas, conferred the former Anambra State governor with the honorary citizenship.

Speaking at the event, Johnson asserted that Obi, having been conferred with the honorary citizenship, shall uphold a place of high esteem in the minds of the people of Dallas city.

“Without a piece of doubt, with this conferment, you shall uphold a place of high esteem in the minds and hearts of the people of this great city (Dallas). Congratulations!,” he said.

Obi shared photos from the event on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, saying, “Today in Dallas Texas United States, I met with the Mayor of Dallas and his team. I had the privilege of being conferred with the honorary citizenship of Dallas. I also met with a select group of Texas Judges.”