Customs Tin-Can II generates N6.8bn in 4 months

The Tin-Can II Customs Command in Lagos raked in N6.81 billion revenue in the first four months of the year, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Lami Wushishi disclosed on Friday.

The Command generated N735.5 million in April, while attributing the increase in revenue to the continuous dedication of officers in the command and close supervision by the heads of various units of the command.

According to her, all the revenue generated came from the Customs Processing Centres (CPCs) at Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos.

She said the command was able to record continuous increase in revenue between January and March, saying that all revenue leakages had been blocked with the replacement of Nigeria Customs Integrated System (NICIS II).

Wushishi said the command had no record of seizures in January and April as a result of the commitment of the officers and men of the command.

“The command had a target of N1,432,773,836.56 as a monthly target between January and March but the monthly target was increased to N2,256,052,529.25 in April.

“The command generated N3.03 billion in January, February N1. 53 billion, N1.51 billion in March and N735, 57 million in April.

“The command usually generates money from base oil at the Free Trade Zone but the product was not regular,’’ she said.

The controller said she had always sensitised clearing agents on the importance of honest declarations on freight which had resulted in no record of seizures.

Wushishi also commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Retired Col. Hameed Ali, for motivating the personnel of the service.