The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), has seized N22.6 billion worth of pangolin scales and elephant tusks in Lagos.

Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd.) who disclosed this in a meeting with newsmen on Wednesday, said the pangolin scales (196 sacks) weighed 17,137.44 kilograms; elephant tusks, 870.44 kilograms and pangolin claws, 4.60 kilograms.

According to him, after proper examination, the items were evacuated from a location on the eastern side of Ijeoma Street, Lekki, Lagos State, with three suspects arrested.

Ali noted that the item seizure also falls under the export prohibition schedule VI of the extant Common External Tariff, which bans the export of endangered species parts.

“Nigeria is a signatory to CITES convention, hence cannot be used as a transit hub. This feat is a testimony of what sincere collaboration between nations can achieve for our world, and individual nations in particular,” he said.

“Already three suspects who are non-nationals have been arrested. They are: Mr Traore Djakonba, Mr Isiak Musa and Mr Mohammed Bereta.

“The Kingpin, Mr Berete Morybinet, is on the run thinking he can evade the long arm of the law.

“Security agencies at all entry and exit points are on red alert to track and arrest him to face justice. He is, therefore, advised in his interest to surrender himself to the NCS,” he said.

He warned that deforestation and depletion of wildlife, especially the endangered species, have been a global concern with nations collaborating, sharing intelligence and expertise that would stamp out indiscriminate killings of endangered species