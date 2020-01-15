Customs Seize Contraband Worth N67m

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ says it has seized contraband items worth N67million, as part of its anti-smuggling operations.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, For Controller FOU ‘A’, Jerry Attah on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the development comes barely one week after the Ag. Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ Usman Yahaya, resumed office.

“Barely one week in office, his quest for outstanding performance using credible intelligence has begun to yield positive results with the interception of 2,065 jerrycans of vegetable oil 25liters each, 1,185 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, 1500 jerrycans (25lts) of diesel, with a duty paid value of N67,362,500 (million) between January 7th -14th January 2020 along different unapproved routes within our areas of coverage,” the statement read in part.

It further stated that the feat is coming as a result of series of meetings held with sectional heads, team/patrol leaders where Yahaya unveiled the management’s mandate bestowed on him which includes blockage of all revenue leakages, trade facilitation and intensification of anti-smuggling operations at various entry points: Seaports, land borders, and Airport within our areas of jurisdiction in the south-west zone.

DC Yahaya warned smugglers of the danger that lies ahead for them if they do not engage in legitimate trade, as some have started counting their losses.

He also called on all the members of the media and the general public to support the fight against smuggling by providing necessary intelligence that could assist the service in reducing smuggling to its barest minimum.

“You will agree with me that the fight against smuggling can only be won if all hands are on deck,” Yahaya said.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, his redeployment is part of the Comptroller-General’s strategies to re-jig and reposition the Service for greater efficiency and effectiveness especially in the areas of revenue generation, trade facilitation as well as combating smuggling.

Prior to his posting to FOU ‘A’ as the Acting Controller DC Usman Yahaya was the Coordinator of Strike Force, Zone ‘A’.

He took over on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from Comptroller Aliyu Mohammed, who was elevated based on his record, to a new assignment as the Acting Sector 4 Commander of Border Drill Operations code-named Ex-Swift Response.

Yahaya thanked the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) and the entire Management Team of the Nigeria Customs Service for considering him worthy.

He also gave an assurance that he will work assiduously with all officers to justify the confidence reposed on him.