Customs names Adebola Salawu new comptroller for Lagos industrial area

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has appointed Comptroller Adebola Salawu as the new head of its Lagos Industrial Area Command, following the retirement of Comptroller Sarah Wadinda.

The Service confirmed the appointment on its official X handle, @CustomsNG, on Saturday, while the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Juliana Tomo, issued a statement on Monday confirming the formal handover at the Command’s headquarters in Festac Town.

Wadinda, who bowed out after a distinguished career, was recognised for her leadership and social impact initiatives. Through the Customs Cares project, the Command supported Festac Senior Grammar School with a water treatment plant, an e-library, a photocopier, and refurbished toilet facilities.

In her farewell remarks, Wadinda thanked Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, for entrusting her with the Command’s leadership, and urged officers to extend full support to her successor.

Comptroller Salawu, in his maiden address, pledged to sustain and build on his predecessor’s achievements. He called on officers and stakeholders to embrace the newly launched Unified Customs Management System (B’Odogwu), while stressing in-house training and stronger collaboration with stakeholders to improve excise operations and boost national economic growth.