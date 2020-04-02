The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs, Colonel Hameed Ali has commended Officers and Men of the service who are on essential duties despite the risks in their respective locations as lockdown entered day three.

Mr Ali said reports reaching the Headquarters from the Commands indicate that Customs operatives have been rising to the challenge of their professional calling by keeping the Seaports functional.

”The continuous rigorous patrol of Sea, Creeks and Land borders are crucial activities needed to sustain the national economy and protect Nigerians from criminal elements who may want to take advantage to smuggle in items that will further complicate health and security,” he said.

While reminding them that, this is one of those times when their professional calling as security agents puts them on the line despite the risks, he advised the operatives to maintain person to person distancing, wash hands regularly, sanitise their hands and comply with all other recommendations by medical experts.

“To the stakeholders who may be coming to the Ports for cargo clearance, I call on them to co-operate and adhere strictly to the preventive measures put in place at the Commands,” Ali stated.

He prayed for the quick recovery for those undergoing COVID-19 treatment and for the Almighty God to heal Nigeria and the world generally.