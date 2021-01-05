Nigerian music star, Paul Okoye, has said Coronavirus is “worst sickness ever”, revealing that he has been battling with the virus for 10 days now.

Paul, 39, one half of the defunct P-square, broke the news in a statement issued via his Instagram page on Tuesday.

He noted that the virus is very real.

“Attention! F*ck it !!! Covid is real! I know, as a typical Nigerian or African, it’s very hard to believe. Some will say “experience is the best teacher. Oh well, the experience and the teacher has visited me,” he wrote.

“And they’ve been dealing with me for more than 10 days now sh*t is not funny. Worst sickness ever!

“Y’all better be careful out there. If you like believe me if you like don’t believe me. you can as well wait for your own experience by playing ignorance. Good luck! God help us all.”

Okoye’s diagnosis comes after Ali Baba, a top comedian, called those who doubt the existence of COVID-19 “fools”.

“The second wave of COVID-19 is deadlier than the one before. People are dying — pastors, doctors, professors, billionaires, poor men, less privileged. People are dying every day. Those numbers you see aren’t fake” he had noted.

“I have spoken with people who attended parties and died two days later. COVID-19 is real, don’t let anyone deceive you. Anyone who tells you COVID-19 is a scam, don’t trust the person.”