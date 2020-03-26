The Nigerian government has said that many citizens and groups in the country are not assisting government’s effort to tackle the Coronavirus also known as COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during a press conference on the pandemic, on Thursday in Abuja, the country’s Information and culture Minister Alhaji Lai Mohammed said that some Nigerians who flew into the country from overseas filled wrong addresses and phone numbers in their forms, making it difficult to trace them when the need arises.

In another perspective, the Government raised alarm that some other citizens and groups defied orders to stay away from large gatherings while some religious leaders willfully flouted the directives to ensure social distancing.

The Minister however said that the government was doing its best but still needs the citizens to be responsible too.

On that note, he said the government was considering very strong enforcement. (VON)