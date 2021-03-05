The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has cleared the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in the country.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency disclosed this on its Twitter handle, @NphcdaNG, on Friday.

The message read, “After undergoing final assessment by NAFDAC, we have confirmation that they have concluded their final checks with positive results.

“Nigeria can now go ahead and use the 3.924m doses of AstraZeneca vaccines. #YesToCOVID19Vaccine.”

Recall that when Nigeria took delivery of the vaccine on Tuesday, samples were handed over to NAFDAC for safety review.

With this positive result, the coast is clear for the NPHCDA to go ahead with vaccination of Nigerians starting with frontline health workers at the treatment centre of the National Hospital, Abuja