Telecom giant, MTN Nigeria, has directed its staff to work from home as part of precautionary measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

The Telecom company which gave the direction in a statement by Mr Funso Aina, its Senior Manager, External Relations on Monday, said its workers should perform their duties from home starting Monday.

He however, said operations would continue to run at full scale with essential staff working limited hours.

“We also plan to announce the temporary closure of some of our stores. Those that remain open, will operate reduced hours and maintain strict and social distances measures,” the statement read.

“The situation unfolding around the world is unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes and is a reminder that we are all more connected than we ever know. To get through this, we need each other with patience, understanding, compassion, and to do the right thing for each other.”

The company said it had been closely monitoring the situation believe it was crucial that companies do two things, which was helping to contain the escalating outbreak and safeguard operations so that economies keep moving.

Aina sent words of encouragement to those affected by the virus.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by COVID-19, especially those diagnosed with the virus, their family and friends, and all those whose jobs, education, and way of life have been affected,” he said.

“We have also complimented the government’s sensitisation drive, introduced rigorous cleaning measures and equipped team members with additional sanitation and safety products.

“As part of our response plan, in the coming days, we will introduce our Y’ello care package, several new measures as part of a concerted effort to support our customers.

“These include further amplifying governments sensitisation efforts, using more channels to deliver health and safety information, and suspending fees for all money transfers using our Momo Agent network.”