BY EMEKA EJERE

Telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria Plc has introduced new packages to support efforts to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country

Among other measures the company has rolled out are providing subscribers with up to 300 free SMS messages per month and suspending transaction fees for all money transfers using the MoMo agent network.

The pandemic has had negative effects on the global economy, leaving governments, corporate bodies, and individuals wriggling in unexpected hardship and inconveniences.

In Nigeria, this has prompted many organisations and billionaires contributing towards cushioning the effects of the crisis.

MTN’s decision was contained in a press statement issued and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by the company on Thursday.

In the statement, the board, management and staff of MTN Nigeria and the MTN Foundation assured their customers of the company’s commitment to do everything possible to help them stay connected.

According to the release, the telco recognizes the fact that this is an extraordinary time and it is important that people stay connected to those they love. MTN Nigeria said it would focus internally on its systems, processes and structures in order to ensure that the services it provides remain available to its customers.

Despite the unprecedented pressure and increased level of demand on its network, MTN is collaborating with the regulator, policymakers and other telcos to increase and sustain the capacity where it is most needed.

The Chairman, MTN Nigeria, Ernest Ndukwe, in his statement, said, “The threat that COVID-19 represents to Nigeria requires an unprecedented response from the public and the private sector. We must all work together to develop and deliver the solutions that will allow us to contain this threat and protect the most vulnerable in our communities across the country.”

Some of the other measures/packages introduced by MTN as a show of support to the government and its customers are: